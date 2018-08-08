Missing Girard girl found just outside of town alive and healthy

The Girard Police Department has found 14 year old Paige Edgington alive and well.

On Monday afternoon, Edgington left her parents’ property in what Girard Police Chief Andy Reardon has described as a independent, voluntary and intentional disappearance. Chief Reardon describes the ordeal and a theory that has not yet proven relevant.

“Monday afternoon at about 1:30, we received a call from the girl’s parents that they couldn’t find her. The girl was officially reported missing at approximately 7 p.m. Monday and was found yesterday at about 3:45 p.m. There were a number of unfounded reports that the 14 year old may have run off with a male subject in his 30’s, but at this time there is no evidence we have to either confirm or deny these reports as the official reason the girl left home.”



Chief Reardon lists communities and members of law enforcement that helped search.

“We were assisted by the Macoupin Sheriff’s Office, the Waverly Police Department, and a large number of caring members of the Girard community in locating Ms. Edgington.”

Girard Police found Edgington in just over 24 hours. The 14 year old female was returned to the custody of her parents in Girard.