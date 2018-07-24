Missing Murrayville man identified, still not found

The identity of the missing Murrayville man is being revealed, though local law enforcement remains on the lookout.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, as well as multiple local and area departments, is continuing to search for the missing Murrayville man, believed to be identified as medically-endangered Ryan Rahn.

Rahn was last seen Sunday at approximately 9:30 am when he left his home on Leetham Road between Murrayville and Nortonville on foot. Rahn is described as a 33 year of old white male, last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and black shorts. He stands 6’5”tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds with brown hair in a buzz cut and blue eyes. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies are asking anyone who lives in the area to please check their outbuildings and any structures on their property.

Morgan County Chief Deputy Mike Carmody said yesterday that the search involved the use of drones and dogs, and focused on an area near Nortonville Church.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the location of Rahn to please contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 217.245.6103, extension 3.