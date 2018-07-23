Missing Murrayville Man Still Missing

The Morgan County sheriff’s department has not released the name of the Murrayville man reported missing yesterday due to family notifications.

Chief deputy Mike Carmody says the department took the report about 9:20 yesterday morning.

The man is described as a 33 year old male, 6-5, weighing about 250 pounds with short cut brown hair and a full beard. He is listed as being from rural Murrayville.

Carmody says the man was last seen wearing a grey t shirt with black shorts.

He says the man walked away from his home on Leetham Road between Murrayville and Nortonville, and the search this morning is centered around Nortonville Church. The department is using drones and dogs in the search effort.

Carmody asks that anyone seeing a man matching this description to call the sheriff’s department at 245-4143, extension 3.

