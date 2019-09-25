Missing Springfield Teen Last Seen in Jacksonville

A Springfield teen that was reported as missing by her family yesterday may be in Jacksonville. 17 year old Alianna Nicole Kissick of Springfield walked out of the Lincoln Land Community College campus center in North Central Park Plaza at 10:20 yesterday morning and has not been heard from since. Kissick is considered endangered due to needing constant medications as well as being a danger to herself or others.

Kissick is a white female standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 215 pounds. She has shoulder-length died Auburn hair with hazel/green eyes. She has a right eyebrow piercing and a tattoo on her forearm with writing and stars and a tattoo on her left inner wrist of a planet.

Anyone with any information into her whereabouts should contact the Lincoln Land Police at 217-786-2200 or call 9-1-1. Authorities are requesting that you do not approach her but to contact police immediately.