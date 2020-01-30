Missing Teen Found Deceased

The search for a missing teen in Greene County came to a tragic end this morning.

Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies found the body of 17 year old William C. Lane of Carrollton in a wooded area, south-west of Carrollton around 10 am.

Greene County Coroner Danny J. Powell pronounced Lane dead at the scene, and has determined that he died of a self inflicted gunshot wound.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the teen was the same subject that the Carrollton Police Department was searching for on Wednesday that caused them to issue the recommendation to all public facilities to be locked down, due to him reportedly being on foot and armed with a weapon.

A continuing investigation is being conducted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Coroner’s Office and the Carrollton Police Department.