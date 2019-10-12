Mississippi River Valley Residents Eye Rising Water

After an unusually wet spring with major flooding, Mississippi River towns may again be experience moderate flood stages throughout the river basin. According to the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service from the National Weather Services, towns in Illinois and Missouri can expect the Mississippi River to reach moderate flooding sometime this weekend.

In Louisiana, Missouri, just across the river from Pike County, Illinois, the service predicts a crest of 19.6 feet – just four inches below moderate flood stage, a place the river was at nearly three months ago. Grafton is expecting to crest at 23 feet on Tuesday morning, just a foot below moderate flood stage. Quincy residents and businesses have told WGEM that they are collecting belongings and going back into flood mode for the time being for this second round this year.

The unusually high flood stages are expected to go down late next week after precipitation is finished rolling through the area late next week.