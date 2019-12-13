Missouri Man Arrested in Pike County for Failing to Register as Sex Offender, Attending School Function

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Missouri man today following a falilure to register as a sex offender Investigation.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department received information that a registered child sex offender was unlawfully staying at a residence in New Canton, and that additionally, information was received that the sex offender was present at a local school function recently.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department followed-up with the investigation and located the sex offender at a residence located in the 200 block of Elm Street in New Canton.

Arrested as a result of the investigation was Charles Gregory Buecker, age 31, of Wright City, Missouri. Buecker was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Jail on charges of Failure to regiaster as a sex offender, false information provided by a sex offender, obstructing justice, and for being a sex offender present in a school.

The obstructing justice charges stems from Buecker providing a wrong name to investigating officers.

Buecker is currently on parole with the Missouri Department of Corrections and according to online court records has a pending charge of failure to register as a sex offender in Warren County, Missouri. He is currently being held, at the Pike County Jail