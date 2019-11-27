Missouri Man in Stolen Semi Truck Apprehended on I-72

By Jeremy Coumbes on November 27, 2019 at 3:39pm

A Springfield Missouri man is behind bars on theft and weapons charges after being apprehended on I-72 this morning.

Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to investigate a report of a stolen semi truck from an Adams County business.

An Illinois State Trooper located the truck at 10:40 a.m.today driving on I-72 near milepost 17 in Pike County near Barry, Illinois.

38 year old Jimmy Devons Coe of Springfield, Missouri was taken into custody by Illinois State Police without incident. Further investigation by State Police revealed Coe had a loaded .40 caliber handgun inside the stolen semi truck.

Coe is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen vehicle, and theft over $10,000.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the case.