Missouri man killed in crash just outside of Jacksonville this morning

A single-vehicle crash in Morgan County this morning left one Missouri man dead.

According to reports from Illinois State Police District 9, a 61-year old man out of Missouri was killed in a single vehicle accident on I-72 just outside of Jacksonville this morning. Authorities say the crash occurred on I-72 about a mile and a half east of the Illinois 104 Exit in Morgan County.

Preliminary traffic investigations reveal that a 2016 Blue Kenworth Truck Tractor with a white box trailer was traveling east on I-72 just before 7:45 a.m. when the crash occurred. For unknown reason, as the semi was traveling between milepost 70 and 71, it crossed the median and travelled across both westbound lanes of traffic. The semi then traveled through a tree line and a fence before coming to rest in a field on the north side of the interstate.

Lifestar Ambulance and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. According to the Illinois State Police, the driver of the semi was pronounced dead at the scene by the Morgan County Coroner’s Office. The identification of the deceased driver is being withheld at this time until family members can be notified.