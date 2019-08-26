Mob Action Incident Results In 1 Arrest Saturday

Information has been released in a mob action incident from early Saturday morning. A call was placed into Jacksonville dispatch at approximately 3:20AM saying that a female and two male subjects were trying to gain entry into a residence in the 900 block of Doolin Avenue. The caller said that she had a baseball bat to defend herself but the group entered and one of them battered her. A third subject stood outside the residence and encouraged the fight. 18 year old Andrew K Hart of the 300 block of West Dunlap Street was later identified as one of the subjects and was arrested on a count of mob action and criminal trespass to a residence. Two additional subjects are being sought in the investigation on charges. If you have any information in regards to the incident, please call the Jacksonville Police Department at 479-4630.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

