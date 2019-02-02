Mobile Drivers Services Facility in Carrollton Today

By Benjamin Cox on July 24 at 8:41am

A Mobile Driver Services Facility will be in Carrollton today. The event will be held from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

50th District State Senator Steve McClure will host the event at the Carrollton City Hall located at 621 South Main Street.

Secretary of State Office officials will be onsite to provide services at the mobile event. Drivers license renewals or corrections, purchasing of license plate registration stickers, and motor vehicle registration applications will be processed at the event.

Attendees to the mobile facility can also register to be an organ donor, and Seniors age 65 and older can receive a free Illinois State ID Card.