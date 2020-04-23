Modified Stay at Home Order Will Extend Into May, Some Restrictions Relaxed

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced he is extending a modified stay at home order for the State of Illinois.

The modified order will go into effect on Friday, May 1st and continue through Saturday, May 30th.

Masks will be required to be worn in all public places where a six foot social distance cannot be maintained. This includes all individuals two years of age and older, who are able to medically tolerate a face covering.

Greenhouses, garden centers, nurseries, and animal grooming services are allowed to reopen so long as social distancing and face mask requirements are followed by customers and employees.

Retail stores not designated as non-essential businesses may reopen to take orders via telephone and online orders and can only provide those orders through curb side pick up or delivery service.

State parks will begin a phased re-opening, with guidance from the Department of Natural Resources. Under the new order, fishing and boating will be permitted in groups of no more than two people.

Golf will be permitted under strict safety guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. To see a list of parks that will open on May 1, visit the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website.

Essential businesses and manufacturers will be required to provide face coverings to employees who are unable to maintain six-feet of social distancing.

Essential businesses and manufacturers are also required to follow requirements to maximize social distancing, including setting occupancy limits, staggering shifts of employees, and operating only essential lines for manufacturers.

School districts will be allowed to establish procedures to allow families to pick up supplies and student belongings, and dormitory move outs will be permitted as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

Pritzker also announced certain elective surgeries for non-life threatening conditions will also be allowed starting on may 1st. Director of the Illinois Department of Public Heath, Dr. Ngoze Ezike says guidelines for surgical centers and hospitals to allow postponed procedures to be conducted will be announced in the coming days.

The announcement was made during his daily COVID-19 update this afternoon, following the health update where Dr. Ezike reported the state has seen another 1,826 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total statewide to 36,934.

She also announced 1,688 Illinoisans have now died due to the outbreak, as 123 deaths were reported during the period.