Montgomery crash marks 11th ISP vehicle hit so far this year

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Sunday involving a stationery Illinois State Police vehicle sent an officer and one other individual to the hospital for minor injury treatment.

A press release from Illinois State Police District 18 is offering insight into how the three car collision on Interstate 55 near Farmersville occurred Sunday morning.

The press release says two passenger cars, a 2009 Honda and a 2013 Volkswagen, were northbound on I-55 near mile post 71. A 2011 Chevy Tahoe police vehicle was sitting stationary on the inside shoulder with its emergency lights activated at the same location. The driver of the Honda, 19 year old Bailey Neiber of Belvidere, apparently tried to hit their brakes as they approached the police vehicle but lost control and struck the rear of the police vehicle.

Neiber had a passenger in the Honda, a 19 year old Payton Lindsay, also of Belvidere. After striking the ISP vehicle, the Honda then reportedly spun into the lane of traffic and the Volkswagen, driven by 25 year old Hannah Bodrom of Lincolnshire, struck the Honda. Neiber was transported to Saint John’s Hospital, Springfield, IL, with minor injuries. The ISP trooper was transported to Saint Francis Hospital, Litchfield, IL, with minor injuries. Both individuals were transported by Farmersville-Waggoner Ambulance.

I-55 northbound was shut down for approximately one hour for the scene to be cleared. ISP District 18 is still investigating. This marks the eleventh ISP squad car struck in 2019.