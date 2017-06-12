Month-Long Road Closure at Hardin and Superior

Local drivers should expect a road closure near the City’s Water Treatment Plant over the next month.

The City of Jacksonville is announcing that, starting Monday at 7 a.m., the intersection of Hardin and Superior Avenue will be closed. Specifically, the closure will run from just west of Hardin going east on Superior to Blesse Lane at the existing water treatment plant.

The closure is necessary as part of the City’s construction project for the water treatment plant, as contractors will be replacing the water main on Superior Avenue.

According to the City, all driveways located in the affected area will be maintained throughout the construction process. Drivers traveling near the area will utilize a detour route around the construction site, and motorists will be guided by traffic control.

The City is advising motorists to drive with caution through all construction areas including this particular one.

The road closure is scheduled to last until Friday, July 14th at 5 p.m., weather permitting.