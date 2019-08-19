More Details Released on Man Arrested By JPD in connection to 3 county Home Invasion Investigation

A Jacksonville man has been arrested in a pair of home invasions in rural Chambersburg on Friday.

Tyler Runk, 22 of Jacksonville, was arrested on Friday night for home invasion by the Jacksonville Police Department and extradited to the Pike County Jail.

Pike County State’s Attorney Zachary Boren told KHQA-Qunicy his office filed three counts of Home Invasion against Runk. Charging documents allege that Runk entered dwellings at 36663 412th Street and 44960 State Highway 104, both in rural Chambersburg.

These documents allege that Runk threatened to use force against one person present in a home and discharged a firearm. In the other home, he allegedly struck a resident with the grip of a revolver, injuring him, and also put a gun to the head of another victim, threateningly asking for the PIN number to her debit card. Runk appears in Pike County court on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. for a first appearance.

Police are still searching for other accomplices in the home invasions.