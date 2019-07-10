More Information on Truck Accident in Meredosia Released

More details have been released concerning an accident that saw a man airlifted last night in Meredosia. Last evening, an emergency call was placed to West Central Illinois dispatch for a man who had been run over by a truck in the 1600th block of Cemetery Road in Meredosia.

62 year old Vern Bader of Meredosia made the call to EMS after backing over 60 year old Robert Shoemaker of the 2000th block of Old Naples Road in a farming accident. Bader and Shoemaker had been working together. Bader believed that Shoemaker had cleared away from the back of the truck and began backing and rolled over Shoemaker.

Meredosia EMS, Meredosia Fire Department, Life Star Ambulance, and an Air Evac helicopter responded to the call. According to preliminary reports from Morgan County Sherriff’s deputies, Shoemaker had severe but non-life threatening injuries when he was transported by helicopter to Memorial Hospital in Springfield. Shoemaker’s status this afternoon is still unknown.