More Seniors to Qualify For State Assistance

More Illinois seniors will qualify for state benefits such as discounted license plates under new income guidelines that took effect on January 1st. The Illinois Department of Aging announced new, higher income limits will be used eligibility for the state’s Benefit Access Program. The program includes discounts on license plates, the Seniors Ride Free Benefit and the Persons with Disability Free Transit Ride Benefit.

Under the new guidelines, single-person households will qualify if they earn less than $33,562 in annual income. That’s up from $27,610 last year, according to the Associated Press. State officials say the changes reflect annual cost of living increases for Social Security and supplemental security income benefits. The state says it received over 126,180 applications for the benefits in the most recent fiscal year.