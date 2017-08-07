More vehicles burglarized overnight in the Jacksonville area

Another handful of vehicles were burglarized or broken into overnight in the Jacksonville area.

According to reports from local police, authorities received eight different calls this morning regarding burglaries or vehicle break-ins in parts of Jacksonville and South Jacksonville.

One of the calls came from the 100 block of Westwinds Drive, where the caller claimed that sometime between 6 p.m. yesterday and 8 a.m. today, someone had removed several items from their vehicle. Reports claim that approximately $340 worth of items were stolen from the vehicle.

Police also received three reports regarding burglaries or trespassing to vehicles in the 300 block of South Laurel Drive in South Jacksonville.

Other reports of vehicles being burglarized or entered overnight came from the 400 block of Pendik Road and two more from the 400 block of West Greenwood, also in South Jacksonville.

There was an additional report of a vehicle break-in occurring in the 700 block of Park.

Local authorities continue to investigate the incidents, and remind residents to keep their vehicles locked.