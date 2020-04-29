Morgan and Cass Counties See New Cases of COVID-19

Cass County Health Officials received confirmation of two new cases of COVID-19 today. The patients are a female in her 40’s and a male in his 20’s.

Both are isolated at home and being monitored daily by the Cass County Health Department. There is now a total of 29 cases of COVID-19 in Cass County.

In a the statement released this afternoon, the Cass County Health Department is asking all residents to continue practicing social distancing, and to stay at home while health officials try to get COVID-19 under control in Cass County.

The Morgan County Health Department received confirmation of one new case of COVID-19, who is a male in his 20’s, bringing the total cases in Morgan County to 22. Health Department officials also announced the 21st case announced yesterday is a male in his 30’s, and both he and the male announced today are isolated and recovering at their homes.

The State of Illinois has surpassed 50,000 cases of COVID-19 with 2,253 new cases having been confirmed over the last 24 hours and 92 new deaths reported.