Morgan, Brown Cases Rise By 1

Morgan County has reported 1 new positive case of COVID-19. Brown County has also reported one new case. Morgan’s positive case count now stands at 31. Brown County currently stands at 10. Greene, Cass, Schuyler and Pike all had no new cases to report. Scott County remains the only county in the region to not have a reported case of the virus.

No information was released about the Brown County resident. Morgan County’s 31st case is a female in her 50s who is in isolation and recovering at home.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1266 new cases including 54 additional deaths across the state today. IDPH also said that widespread testing at the Quincy Veterans Home will begin on Wednesday to ensure the virus has not spread in that congregate setting.