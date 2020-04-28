Morgan, Cass & Greene Announce Additional COVID-19 Cases

Morgan County Health Department officials have received confirmation of four additional positive cases of COVID-19. The 18th case is a female in her 20’s who is isolating at home. The 19th case is a male in his 20’s who is isolating at home. The 20th case is a male in his 20’s who is isolating at home. The 21st is a male in his 30’s; contact tracing is being conducted for additional information.

Greene County Health Department Officials also reported 1 additional case today but made no other details available, bringing their total to 3.

Cass County officials announced their 27th case of the virus today. It is a woman in her 20s currently isolating at home.

The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 2,219 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 144 additional deaths.