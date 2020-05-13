Morgan, Cass Report New Cases of COVID-19, Including 1 Hospitalization

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County in the past 24 hours. Cases received late yesterday include a male in his 30s and two females in their 40s.

Today, CCHD received a positive result for a male in his 30s. All patients are isolated and recovering from home. CCHD has interviewed close contacts of these cases and given instructions on quarantine. These newly reported results bring Cass County’s confirmed case count to 60.

Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of two additional positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the total in the county to 33. The 32nd case is a male in his 80’s who is isolated and being treated in a healthcare setting. The 33rd case is a female in her 40’s who is isolated and recovering at home. Health Officials still haven’t returned inquiries about the number of recovered cases in Morgan County. There are currently 21 pending test results with 531 negative results being reported.

The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,677 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 192 additional deaths. Edwards County is now reporting a case of COVID-19. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 84,698 cases, including 3,792 deaths, in 99 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 17,668 specimens for a total of 489,359. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 17%.