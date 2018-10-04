Morgan Co. Health Dept hosting annual Flu Clinic at JHS Bowl

Area residents are invited to get their flu shots today and tomorrow at the annual Flu Bowl hosted by the Morgan County Health Department.

The Morgan County Health Department is offering Flu immunizations starting today from 1 to 6 p.m. and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the JHS Bowl. The local health department is encouraging everyone six months and older to get a flu shot, and offer the annual Flu clinic at the JHS Bowl as a quick and easy way to get that vaccination. The flu shot still remains the number one way to prevent getting the flu.

Meredith Vogel-Thomas with the Morgan County Health Department says flu season typically starts in November and now runs longer than usual.

Vogel-Thomas says that receiving your flu shot from the Flu Bowl is a great way to interact with people in the community and support your local health department.

Flu shots given by the health department cost $0 out of pocket with most major insurances, including Medicare Part B and Illinois Medicaid. Individuals may purchase Quadrivalent flu shots pr Flu Mist for $38, and higher dose flu shots for senior citizens are available for $65 each.

The Morgan County Health Department encourages people to save time in line by contacting their insurance companies to verify that immunizations are a covered benefit of their plan and that the health department is an in-network provider.