Morgan County and Jacksonville Leaders Ask Residents to “Be Prepared Not Scared” in Joint Statement

Morgan County Chairman Brad Zeller and City of Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard issued a joint statement this afternoon to inform area residents of their continued work to plan for the community and the COVID-19 virus.

The full statement reads:

The City of Jacksonville and Morgan County are working together with State and Federal partners to plan for the community for the COVID-19. Our mission is to be prepared, not scared. City and County Government agencies are open and will continue to provide essential services to Jacksonville and Morgan County.

At this time, our recommendation is to limit public gatherings and to practice social distancing. Non-essential meetings/gatherings should be canceled and alternate means should be considered to communicate. Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home when you are running a fever and have flu like symptoms. If you believe you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, call your primary care physician or Passavant Hospital. Avoid visiting your healthcare provider unannounced – please call ahead! Every citizen can do their part to protect the first responders, healthcare workers, friends, family and your community by practicing social distancing.

Current Local, Federal, and State information can be located at:

City of Jacksonville website: www.jacksonvilleil.gov

Illinois Department of Public Health website: http://dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/diseases-a-z-list/coronavirus

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

For questions or concerns 24/7, contact the COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV.