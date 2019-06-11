Morgan County Animal Control Hosts Open House

Snow White is one of the 13 dogs currently being held at the new facility.

Stray dogs and cats in Jacksonville have a new facility to come to if they are in need of a home. Morgan County Animal Control will be hosting an open house Saturday from 1-3PM at their 206 W Oak Street location.

Lisa Ladely said she is pleased with how much bigger and better the new facility is for the animals. “Cats are separate now from the dogs. They have their own room. In the old facility, they had to share space with the dogs. It was very stressful for them.”

The facility is currently house 13 dogs and 30+ cats. Some of the cats are with litters, so the exact amount couldn’t be given. The main drive of the event is to help get many of the animals at the shelter adopted to new homes.

Ladely said that recent donations have helped at the shelter. A fundraiser at Nestle by the employees recently generated food donations for the shelter that would otherwise come out of Animal Control’s budget. Ladely hopes the extended space and new facilities will help keep animals comfortable before they reach their forever homes.

To inquire about pet adoption or for more information about Morgan County Animal Control call 245-4015 or email them at dogs8@frontier.com.

Animal Control’s Hours are:

Open:Monday-Friday from 8:30 to 4:30 (closed 12-1).

Closed:Week-ends & Holidays (weekend hours with the approval of Animal Control Officer)

Adoption fee is $80.00 on dogs/puppies and $50.00 on cats/kittens.