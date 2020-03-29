Morgan County Announces 4th Positive COVID-19 Case

Morgan County has its 4th positive case of coronavirus. Morgan County officials announced the case during their daily update at 4:30PM. The individual is a male in his mid 30’s. The individual is currently isolated and recovering at home. Morgan County Health Department communicable disease staff are investigating exposures and contacts. There are still no reported deaths from the virus in the county. The update didn’t provide any information about the Morgan County resident currently being treated for coronavirus in Sangamon County, as reported by WICS Newschannel 20 on Friday. There are 5 pending test results in the county.

The Morgan County Health Department is asking local employers to not require employees to be tested for COVID-19 as a condition to return to work. They said the policy is impossible to implement and they are only testing those who mark the guidelines for testing by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the CDC. The Health Department is asking for employers to access the IDPH website for further guidance about letting employees return to work who have been sick. Employees who are experiencing difficulty returning to work after an illness may find information and resources available through the US Department of Labor Coronavirus Resource Page.