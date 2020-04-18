Morgan County CASA Pins Awareness on Downtown Square

Libby Gaige, CASA Coordinator for Morgan County Court Appointed Special Advocates, posts a sign next to one of the pinwheels in honor of National Child Abuse Awareness Month in downtown Jacksonville.

Pinwheels appeared on the downtown square in Jacksonville this week to bring awareness to abused children.

April is National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, and the CASA program of Morgan County planted a number of pinwheels on the square in honor of children everywhere.

National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect and promotes the social and emotional well-being of children and families.

During the month of April, as well as throughout the year, communities are encouraged to increase awareness and provide education and support to families through resources and strategies to prevent child abuse and neglect.

The CASA Program is of the Advocacy Network for Children, who are volunteers to be Court Appointed Special Adovcates who represent abused and negelcted children in court cases.

For more information on the CASA program in Morgan County, contact Libby Gaige at 217-971-0531 or lgaige@advonet.org.