Morgan County Clerk Waggener explains tax billing error letters sent to some Franklin residents

Some residents in eastern Morgan County may be receiving notices in the mail regarding a mistake that could mean they owe additional taxes.

Several residents from Franklin have notified WLDS/WEAI News that they are receiving letters in the mail notifying them that a mistake was made regarding the amount of taxes they owe, and they may now have to pay more.

Morgan County Clerk Jill Waggener says the mistake, or error, was in regards to an extension that was not placed on those residents original taxes, which resulted in the Franklin School District receiving less money than it was supposed to.

“There was an error made on the taxes that were extended to the Franklin School District Building Fund, so due to that error, the bills for that taxing body were billed incorrectly. In order to correct that error, we now have to ensure that that taxing district receives that money that were due to them. On the 2018 payable 2019, their bill will reflect that correction. It only has to deal with the Franklin School District, period, no one else,” says Waggener.

Waggener wants to reassure the residents receiving these letters that this error will only impact them one time.

“It’s only going to be a one time thing. Basically what took place was that last year on the school building fund line, an error was made, they didn’t get billed for the proper amount that they should have. So on this tax bill, the bill is going to recoup the difference between what they were taxed and what they were not taxed. It’s just a one time thing,” Waggener explains.

Due to this extension error, the mistake must be corrected within the next year. Waggener explains why her Office is required to send the letters via mail.

“I know that the people are getting these by certified mail, and by law, we were required to notify all of the property owners by that. It wasn’t our choice. By law it states that we have to notify all of the property owners by certified mail,” says Waggener..

Those who might have further questions regarding the error can contact the Morgan County Clerk’s office at 217-243-8581.