Morgan County Clerks Office to hold Election Judge Seminars in October for November 8th election

The November General Election is still more than 6 months away, but it’s never to early to start planning. Anyone who has worked on an election knows that months of planning go into making sure everything is done fairly and by the book



That’s why the Morgan County Clerk’s Office wants local residents to think about becoming an election judge, which is a representative of the county that acts as a proctor for a specifically assigned voting precinct. A very reasonable stipend is given to all election judges that work the event.

Jill Waggener is the County Clerk and Election Authority for Morgan County. Waggener explains what will happen at judge school, which is a two-hour seminar in October to teach prospective poll judges and refresh seasoned veterans on the ins and outs of election day.

“I have a representative from State Board of Elections in Springfield come over and conduct these schools. This is for anyone who is interested in being a judge… and my seasoned judges as well come back for a little refresh course. The class will just basically explain what will go on during the day, what is expected of them, and then at 7 o’clock – when the precincts close – what is expected of them either from me or by statute what has to be done then.”

Waggener is very adamant on the idea that this is a tremendous opportunity for youths in our area to learn about our country’s political process and make some money at the same time.

“I’m always looking for high school seniors and college students to step up and help with the election process. The pay for an election judge is 200 dollars for the day. It is a very long day, and I know that that is why some people are hesitant. I mean, 5 am to whenever is a very long day.”

Waggener explains how to sign up to be an election judge for the November 8th general election.

“Contact my office. The number is 243-8581. Ask for Sherri or Dana and just give us your name and your phone number and when we are ready to have our election judge schooling, a letter will be sent out to everyone that has left their name with the date and time and place that the judges schools are held. I know that it is going to be towards the end of October so that things will still be fresh in your mind on election day. They are held at Pathway School in the conference room. They will enter into the attic door and the classes are 10am, 2pm, and 6pm.”

To be an election judge, you must be legally registered to vote in Morgan County.