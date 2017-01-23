Morgan County Commissioners Approve Land Deal

By Zac Coffman on January 23 at 1:06pm

The Morgan County Commissioners Meeting today saw approval of an Agreement to help purchase land in Jacksonville.

Ginny Fanning, the Morgan County Commissioner, explains what the agreement is.

Fanning says that the agreement will be a benefit to Morgan County.

Fanning would also like to remind everyone that there is an important deadline coming up regarding property taxes.

Fanning explains when those appeals need to be turned in.

The next County Commissioners Meeting will be next Monday the 30th at 9 am in the County Commissioners office.