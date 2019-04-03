Morgan County consolidated election results

A total of 2,371 ballots were cast in Morgan County for the consolidated election.

The city of Jacksonville had four contested aldermanic races.

In Ward 2 the incumbent Tony Williams defeated challenger Ben Cox by 76 votes to 32.

In Ward 3, one appointed alderman will not continue on the Jacksonville City Council.

Karen Day-Mudd, who was appointed by Mayor Andy Ezard, lost to Brandon Adams by a total vote tally of 160 for Adams and 123 for Day-Mudd.

The other Ward 3 race saw the recently appointed Mike Bartlett defeat challenger Nicole Riley by the narrow margin of 145 to Bartlett and 133 to Riley.

In Ward 5, the incumbent Don Cook defeated Louis Eason by a total: 201 votes to 177.

In South Jacksonville, three new people will take to the Board of Trustees on Thursday.

Tom Jordan received the most votes with 289. Todd Warrick placed second in voting at a total of 246 votes. The third new member of the South Jacksonville Board is Jason Hill, who totaled 175 votes. Appointed trustee Chris Norton placed fourth in the voting with 137 votes. Jenn Slavin got 95 votes, and now former trustee Stacy Pinkerton got just 78 votes.

In the city of Waverly’s Ward 1, Matt Cleveland beat Shirley Aleguas by 47 votes to 21.

The trustee race for Woodson was not very eventful. Merle Steward, Jeanette Allen, and Andy Dewitt will take seats on the Woodson Board of Trustees after having received 6 votes each. Tamara Winters fell just short with only 4 votes.

Of the four people vying for three seats on the Chapin Board, Leslie Forman came out on top with 68 votes. Kevin Scott placed second with 61, and Rex Brockhouse will also take a seat on the Chapin Board with 55 votes. Paul Lambert placed fourth in the race with 47 votes.

In Meredosia, each of the 3 victorious candidates received a similar number of votes.

Robin Ransom got the most votes in Meredosia with 85. Steve Staake placed second with 83 votes. Eric Taylor also won a seat on the Board with 82 votes, and Bruce Schwalb fell just short with only 63 votes.

In Franklin, the sale of alcohol is once again open. Franklin residents came out in full force to make sure the referendum to continue the prohibition of alcohol was not renewed. The measure ended the prohibition in Franklin with a vote of 156-16.