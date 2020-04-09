Morgan County COVID-19 Cases Remain at 8, Schuyler Reports First Case

Morgan County Health Officials said that the county’s number of positive COVID-19 cases remain at 8 yesterday evening. 107 tests have been confirmed negative with 10 test results pending.

Health officials wanted to remind Morgan County residents that testing is happening in the county. They say that only the only specimens that are sent out are those that qualify for testing under the Illinois Department of Public Health’s guidelines. IDPH continues to recommend against testing people with mild illness whose symptoms can be safely managed at home, unless a diagnosis may impact patient management. Morgan County officials say it minimizes risk to healthcare workers and helps reduce the demand for PPE.

Local officials say that personal medical providers have been sending many specimens off to private labs for testing in the county because patients do not meet the IDPH’s criteria.

Nearby Schuyler County reported its first positive case yesterday. The patient is recovering at home and CDC protocols have been implemented. No other identifying factors were released.

IDPH announced 1,529 new cases in the state and 82 additional deaths yesterday, which are the highest number for a 24 hour period to date. COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 78 counties. IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike says that exponential rise in cases have ceased but a rise is still occurring. Current projection models have provided indefinite time tables on when the rise in cases in the state will stop.