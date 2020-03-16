Morgan County Early Voting Remains Open Til 6PM Tonight At the Courthouse

Tomorrow’s primary election may be a challenge for county clerk’s across the state. Morgan County Clerk Jill Waggener says that she is already seeing a shortage of election judges in the county because some of her more seasoned election judges have decided to stay home out of concerns of infections. Waggener has asked for the public to be patient at polling places, as most polls will possibly only have 2 or 3 election judges working the precincts. “Things might take a little more time than usual.”

Waggener’s Office is open until 6PM tonight for early voting only. Her office will only be open for voting purposes tomorrow. One voting location has already changed for tomorrow. Precincts 10 & 11 have been moved to Pathway Services on West Morton Avenue due to the closure of First Presbyterian Church on West Walnut Avenue.

Waggener says election judges and her office workers are taking extra precautions to ensure everyone stays healthy. She says that bathrooms are located at most of the polling places and voters can wash their hands after they have finished voting. Waggener says that elections judges have also been instructed to clean and disinfect all voting equipment routinely.

Voting begins tomorrow morning at 6AM for the primary election. Early voting, again, continues at the courthouse tonight until 6PM.

Greene County Clerk Deborah Banghart has extended early voting hours in Carrollton at the Greene County Courthouse to 7PM tonight.