Morgan County Emergency Management Calling For Sandbagging Volunteers

By Benjamin Cox on May 30 at 10:12pm

Morgan County is in desperate need of sandbagging volunteers to combat the record crests along Illinois’ rivers.

Morgan County Emergency Management is calling for 5,000 sandbags to be filled by Saturday afternoon.

Volunteers need to be at least 16 years of age (or supervised by an adult) and wear closed toe shoes and have a pair of gloves. Shovels will be provided. The site will be open, but not always manned by local EMA officials, through at least Saturday evening.

Volunteers should gather at 215 W Lafayette Avenue in Jacksonville. If you cannot sandbag and wish to make a monetary donation, those can be sent to Prairieland United Way or to the American Red Cross.

If anyone has any questions, please call Morgan County Emergency Management at 479-4616.