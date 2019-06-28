Morgan County Fair Events

The annual Morgan County Fair will be held Tuesday, July 9th through Sunday, July 14th. The fair will include traditional events such as a carnival, food, the Queen & Little Miss pageant, a talent show, a free rodeo and horse events each day, the demolition derby, truck & tractor pulls, livestock, and live entertainment Friday and Saturday night.

In addition, unique events to the Morgan County Fair include Red White & Brews Parrot Head Night where you can enjoy margaritas, wine, & beer in Jimmy Buffet Style, volleyball tournaments Saturday and Sunday, a bags tournament and a karaoke contest.

While there are big name entertainers of Lanco and Chase Rice taking the main stage, opening acts include Devon Dawson and Jordan Davis. Local acts include The Longmeyer Band and Off the Wall who will be play following the main stage concerts.

There will also be a Christian Family Night on Sunday, July 7th. Southern California Contemporary Christian Music Artists The Young Escape will perform a free concert at the Morgan County Fair Horse Arena. Gates open at 6PM. There will be a free bounce house open for kids, as well as concessions, and blanket/lawn chair seating inside the arena for the concert.



Gate charges for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be $5 for adults, age 8-12 $2, under 8 free, and a season pass for $15. Sunday will be family day at the fair with free admission.

For more information about the fair visit their website at http://themorgancountyfair.com or call them at 217-245-6800. For more information about Christian Family Night, contact Cameron Jones at 217-320-1891. You can also find the fair on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheMorganCountyFair.