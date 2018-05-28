Morgan County Fair Gala Committee offering two $1,000 college scholarships for 2019 school year

The Morgan County Fair Gala Committee will be offering two scholarships for college students in the 2019 school year.

The second annual Morgan County Fair Gala was held this past February. The Gala raised money to maintain projects on the county fairgrounds, and to be able to provide these annual one thousand dollar scholarships to two students. The Third Annual Morgan County Fair gala will be on January 19th, 2019.



Former youth exhibitors at the Morgan County Fair are the only students eligible for one of these two scholarships and must be a full-time college student during the 2019 fall semester.

Applications are due Friday, June First. The application can be found at themorgancountyfair.com or at the University of Illinois Extension office in Jacksonville. If you have any questions, email info@themorgancountyfair.com or call 217-245-6800.