Morgan County Fair Lineup Not Easy Work

Tickets are on sale for the Morgan County Fair entertainment lineup this summer.

Landco will open for Devon Dawson on Friday, and Jordan Davis will be the lead act for Chase Rice.

Gary Hadden of the Morgan County fair board says the board has looked at rock and pop acts. But, Hadden says many of these acts are much more expensive, and harder to schedule.

Hadden says the board has been more active in the entertainment section of the Morgan County Fair for the past 12 years. He says it’s not easy. In the early days, acts could be contacted in December, and booked in January. Now, the process goes year around.

Hadden says the board members listen to music, watch the charts and ratings, and talk to people like Dave Mason of Mason Sound.

Tickets are available through the Morgan County Fair site.

