Morgan County Fair queen Long to compete at state pageant

A Jacksonville native will compete this weekend representing the Morgan County Fair.

First reported by the Jacksonville Journal Courier earlier this week, Miss Morgan County 2018 Savanna Long will compete this weekend in Springfield for the title of Miss Illinois County Fair queen. The 19 year old Routt Catholic High School graduate and daughter of Wes and Sally Long is currently a sophomore studying nursing and psychology at MacMurray College.

A total of 71 contestants will compete in the pageant at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield. Long will compete at 1 p.m. Saturday in the first of two preliminary groups that day to determine who advances to Sunday’s finals. The second preliminary group will compete at 7 p.m. Saturday.

All competitors again will take the stage Sunday before the top 15 are announced at the start of Sunday evening’s finals.