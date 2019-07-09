Morgan County Fair to Host Sensory Day Friday

Special needs children will have an opportunity to enjoy the Morgan County Fair. The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation and the Fair have partnered for a Sensory Friendly Day at the fair, announced via a press release today.

On Friday, parents and children with special needs K-12 can enjoy a free day of rides and games at the fair from 3-4PM. Wristbands can be picked up for the special time at any of the ticket booths in the carnival area now until Friday. This event will be for parents and special needs children only. For more information contact the Morgan County Fair or Amy Albers of the Public Schools Foundation.