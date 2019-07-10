“Morgan County Fairgrounds in Great Shape”

The Morgan County Fair board is very proud of the appearance of the fairgrounds for this week’s Morgan County Fair.

The fair officially opened this morning, and will run through the livestock auction Monday afternoon. Three scholarships will be handed out to 4-H members Monday before the auction.

Morgan County fair board chairman Jay Harris says the Four-H building has become the place to go to escape the summer heat. Air Conditioning has been added, and the building insulated.

Harris says the fair board works well with other people and groups that use the fairgrounds, whether is the raceway, weddings of auctions.

He applauds the Rotary Club for their project to brick the patio between the buildings on the north side of the fairgrounds.

Harris says, tongue in cheek, he is in his fifth year of a three year term. He encourages all people to step up and serve on the board.

