Morgan County Felon Gets Second Chance With Drug Court Sentence

A Morgan County felon is getting a second chance at rehabilitation after an appearance in court this past week.

Jeffrey W. Clark appeared in court on May 28th on statuses of 2 different cases. He appeared on a case of Class 3 Felony of possession of methamphetamine that carries a sentencing range of 2-5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and for violating probation for robbery of the BoRics Hair Cuttlery on West Morton Avenue in 2018.

Clark was evaluated by the Morgan County Probation Office for his violations and screened him for the Morgan County Drug Court program. State’s Attorney Gray Noll outlines the program. “The Morgan County Drug Court is an alternative court that the county offers. Its main goal is to take individuals that are repeat offenders, individuals who have committed multiple felonies and place them in an intensive environment that involves weekly testing, daily meetings with their probation officer, and a weekly meeting with the court. Mr. Clark was placed in that program on May 28th and will continue through that program for two years.”



The new two-year sentence comes after Clark plead guilty to both cases on Tuesday.