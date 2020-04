Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of the 13th positive case of COVID-19. The 13th case is a male patient in his 20’s. He is isolated and recovering at home.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,197 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 30,357 cases, including 1,290 deaths, in 93 counties in Illinois.