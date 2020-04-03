Morgan County Has 6th Case of COVID-19, Encourages Safety Precautions At Grocery Stores

Morgan County officials say a man in his 40s is the 6th positive case of COVID-19. The individual is currently isolated and recovering at home. MCHD communicable disease staff are investigating exposures and contacts.

Morgan County currently has 17 pending test results with 49 confirmed negative cases. Local officials are encouraging essential businesses to practice good public safety during the current pandemic by following social distancing and temperature screenings for employees. Local employers may contract with Memorial Health System Ambulatory Group to screen employees for COVID-19 and other respiratory illness. So far, between 10 and 15 requests for this service have been submitted. For more information, contact Shea Anderson, director of Occupational Health, at Anderson.Shea@mhsil.com.

The Morgan County Health Department said that they have been in contact with local food and grocery establishments to implement the new requirements put in place by Governor J.B. Pritzker on March 28th. Grocery stores and food businesses must

• Have signs at entrances, informing customers they must stay six feet away from each other

• Have continuous announcements of social-distancing rules on public address systems

• Have floor markers to show people where they should stand in checkout lanes

• Encourage efforts of cashless purchases to move customers through lines faster

• Employ dedicated staff members to walk the floor and enforce social distancing

•Use shield guards between customers and checkers and baggers

•Implement a temporary ban on reusable shopping bags

•Promote online ordering and pickup to reduce the number of in-store shoppers

•Encourage greater use of self-service checkout stations

For information to protect yourself while at the grocery store, visit this link.