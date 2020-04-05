Morgan County Has Case #7, All Cases Over the Age of 30

Morgan County Health Officials said they have the 7th confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county. This case is identified as a female in her 40’s. The individual is currently isolated and recovering at home. MCHD communicable disease staff are investigating exposures and contacts. There have been 69 confirmed negative cases with 13 pending test results.

To date, all of the cases of COVID-19 in the county have come in people over the age of 30. Many of the individuals who have tested positive reported everything from having experienced mild to moderate symptoms to no symptoms at all. The asymptomatic cases have been identified by the Communicable Disease nurses as a part of their positive case investigations. Officials say that by identifying “cohort clusters” as early as possible, they were able to implement quarantine measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced today 899 new positive cases in the state, including 31 additional deaths. Nearby Calhoun County announced its first positive case of the virus. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 11,256 cases, including 274 deaths, in 71 counties in Illinois.