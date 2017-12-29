Morgan County Health Department offers tips for avoiding the flu

Just as the cold, winter season has arrived in west central Illinois, so too has flu season.

A number of Illinois counties are reporting upticks in the amount of flu cases they’ve seen in the past several weeks, and it seems that Morgan County isn’t immune either.

Whether it be the flu, a sore throat, or a head cold and a cough, it’s important for local residents to take precautions against potential illness.

Director of Nursing with the Morgan County Health Department Linda Evans says the best way to avoid getting sick is to get a flu shot.

“We have seen a number of people come in, and we’ve had reports from the various nursing homes and providers. What we encourage as the most important thing is getting the flu shot. We will still have flu shot vaccines available,” says Evans.

For local residents who have yet to get a flu shot, Evans takes us through the process of how to do so.

“They could come into our clinic, we are open Monday, Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays, and we provide flu vaccines between the hours of 8 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. It is a walk-in clinic, so they do not need to call and make an appointment. People can walk in and bring their insurance information and we can help them,” Evans says.

Aside from receiving an annual flu vaccine, Evans shares some everyday tips for stay healthy this time of year.

“Hand-washing, that’s the most important thing someone can do to protect themselves in addition to getting the flu shot. Washing your hands with warm, soapy water, and if they don’t have have soap and water available, they can use hand-sanitizer. If they do have a cough, if they could try to cover with their cough with a tissue or coughing in their sleeve, and just trying to avoid others that are sick,” Evans says.

Evans also reminds local residents to sanitize any equipment that may be shared by multiple people in order to avoid the spread of germs. To learn more about flu-like symptoms, contact the Morgan County Health Department at 217-245-5111.