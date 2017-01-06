Morgan County Health Department Talks Flu

Winter is traditionally Flu season and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that getting an annual flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu. Dale Bainter with the Morgan County Health Department joined WLDS’ own Gary Scott on A.M. Conversation on Friday and says while there has been a bug going around it may not be the flu at all.

Bainter says the main difference between the illness we are seeing in the area and the flu is the length of the symptoms.

If you want to protect yourself from the illness, Bainter says the one piece of advice you can always live by is to simply wash your hands. To hear the full conversation with Bainter, visit our website at WLDS.com.