Morgan County Health Department Talks Zika

The World Health Organization declared the Zika virus a public health emergency of international concern almost a year ago. Zika concerns dominated headlines over the summer when top athletes from around the world threatened to boycott the Brazil Olympics.

Dale Bainter with the Morgan County Health Department joined WLDS’ own Gary Scott on A.M. Conversation on Friday and says although Zika has been around since the ’50s, it was mostly contained to Africa and southeast Asia

While the Zika virus can display mild symptoms in adults, Bainter warns that anyone traveling internationally should consider the threat of Zika, especially women who are, or are planning to become, pregnant.

While Zika may seem like it wouldn’t be a problem locally, Bainter explains that they have to be prepared.

