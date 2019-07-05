Morgan County Health Department Wants to get the Lead out

The Morgan County Health Department is urging people to get preschool children from lead poisoning.

Linda Evans is the nursing director at the health department.

Evans says children are exposed to lead, especially in older homes, built before 1978.

Evans says the test is easy, involving a finger prick.

She says it is also important for pregnant women.

Evans says pregnant women are exposed by breathing lead dust, exposure to ground with lead in it, and sometimes with their jobs.

Evans says lead tends to slow the development of children, affecting the brain and kidneys.

