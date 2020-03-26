Morgan County Health Officials Warn Snow Bird Population To Protect Themselves Upon Return Home

Morgan County officials reminded Snow Bird residents to take extra precautions when returning to the area yesterday. The joint communication from the Morgan County Emergency Management Office, the Morgan County Health Department, the Morgan County Commissioners, and the City of Jacksonville said that the number of families returning from warmer climates and southern states from their winter stays should minimize their contact with others on their trips home.

The communication also reminded the Snow Bird population to limit their times in stores and to isolate themselves when they return to the area. The communication reminded the local population of what to do if they feel like they are infected and the steps to take to report themselves to their doctor and possibly to the Health Department.

As of 4:36 yesterday afternoon, there is only 1 confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county and no deaths. Currently, in the state of Illinois as of yesterday afternoon there are 1865 positive cases in 35 counties. Three more deaths were reported in the state yesterday bringing the total to 15.