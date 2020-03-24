Morgan County Man Tests Positive for COVID-19

A rural Morgan County man has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed that a patient being treated at Passavant Area Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by a member of the coronavirus family.

The patient is an 84 year old male who was tested on Saturday at Passavant and is now listed in critical condition, and currently being treated at Passavant in the Intensive Care Unit under isolation and on a ventilator.

Morgan County Health Department staff in coordination with state public health officials have started a contact investigation into any possible prior contacts the individual may have had prior to the diagnosis. The Health Department is encouraging residents to continue following social distancing guidelines and to stay at home if possible.

The Passavant infectious-disease team and other members of the patient’s care team are coordinating with local and state health officials in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Illinois Department of Public Health on isolation and on protective equipment for staff.

Passavant CEO Dr. Scott Boston said in a webinar press conference at 4:00 pm that Passavant is still waiting on results from the Illinois Department of Public Health, on another individual who was tested over the weekend.

Dr. Boston says Passavant now has the capability to treat up to 20 patients in negative airflow rooms at the hospital, following just completed renovations to a ward at the hospital.

Dr. Boston says that Passavant should receive the reagent needed to be able to complete testing in house, within seven days.

Emergency Management Director Phil McCarty says that updates will be given each afternoon at approximately 4:00 pm.

The Morgan County Health Department and Memorial Health System made the announcement in a joint press release this afternoon.